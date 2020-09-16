No Local Businesses Closed Over COVID Violations

Only four local restaurants have faced the legal wrath of Nevada County for what officials consider egregious violations of state coronavirus guidelines. The latest is Calla Lily Crepes in Nevada City. County Environmental Health Director Amy Irani says they revoked the operating permit on August seventh because the eatery was allowing indoor dining at a time when a new state ban was in place. But the restaurant has stayed open. So now a cease and desist order has also been issued by County counsel. She says they’ve received no complaints that Calla Lily has gone over the 25-percent capacity limit on indoor dining that the county recently qualified for…

Irani says Calla Lily isn’t expected to be shut down, but faces a fine, along with Friar Tuck’s and Sergio’s and Old Town Cafes…

Meanwhile, County Counsel Kit Elliott tells KNCO that they finally hope to settle the amount of fines with the other three restaurants by the end of next week. Calla Lily Crepes owners did not return a call for comment.