No Longer A Home Sellers Market?

Is it a seller’s market or a buyer’s market, when it comes to home sales in Nevada County? It looks to be cooling, with 116 units sold in the last month, compared to 142 a year ago. And local realtor, Teresa Dietrich, says listings are up 31-percent…

The average sold price is also down 14-thousand dollars, at over 584-thousand dollars. But Dietrich says she doesn’t expect any really dramatic changes…

But Dietrich also says the average days on the market for a home here is up 106-percent. And that could indicate a move towards more of a buyer’s market. And she says the sold price versus the original list price reveals that sellers are agreeing to come down more. The sold price was 17-thousand dollars lower than the list price in the last month. That compares to just four-thousand a year ago.