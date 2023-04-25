No Major Pothole Problems Despite Heavy Storms

While the number of potholes has surged from the heavy winter in many parts of the north state, especially the larger urban areas, that does not appear to be the case in Western Nevada County. John Veasey is the county’s Road Services Manager. He says complaints haven’t been higher than normal for their major roads…

But Veasey says crews do have a lot of patching to do on heavily-travelled unpaved roads and work was off to a slow start, because of prolonged wet, snowy, and cool conditions. But he expects the pace to pick up, with daytime temperatures finally staying above 70. As for major repaving projects, he says the primary location will once again be Dog Bar Road, where a number of miles was completed last year…

Otherwise, Veasey says a bigger focus for crews has been clearing and trimming back trees and vegetation along roadways impacted by storms.