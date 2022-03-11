No Mask Mandate For Center For Arts Shows

The mask mandate is not only being lifted for schools, but some Nevada County performance venues are also making them optional. That includes the Center for the Arts, starting Friday, March 11th. Executive Director Amber Jo Manuel says it’s based on the dropping case rate and updated Public Health rules. She admits it should boost attendance, but indicates that isn’t the driving factor…

Masks are also still strongly recommended, in accordance with statewide guidelines. Meanwhile, the Center is still requiring attendees to show either a proof of vaccination, negative COVID test, or negative antigen test. And Manuel says they also continue to mandate masks for staff…

Looking at other local venues, the Miners Foundry is still maintaining a mask mandate.