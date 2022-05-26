< Back to All News

No Monkeypox Concerns In Nevada County So Far

Posted: May. 26, 2022 12:47 AM PDT

President Biden recently said everybody should be concerned, as monkeypox cases continue to spread. But Nevada County Public Health Officer Sherilynn Cooke says her department hasn’t received any inquiries or complaints about symptoms so far…

click to listen to Dr. Cooke

Only one possible case has been reported in Sacramento County and it still has yet to be officially verified. And Cooke says vaccines are available to treat any potential outbreak…

click to listen to Dr. Cooke

Studies suggest the smallpox vaccine is at least 85-percent effective. The CDC says the United States has licensed two vaccines to prevent smallpox, with one being authorized specifically for monkeypox. Health officials say monkeypox transmits less easily between humans.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha