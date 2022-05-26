No Monkeypox Concerns In Nevada County So Far

President Biden recently said everybody should be concerned, as monkeypox cases continue to spread. But Nevada County Public Health Officer Sherilynn Cooke says her department hasn’t received any inquiries or complaints about symptoms so far…

Only one possible case has been reported in Sacramento County and it still has yet to be officially verified. And Cooke says vaccines are available to treat any potential outbreak…

Studies suggest the smallpox vaccine is at least 85-percent effective. The CDC says the United States has licensed two vaccines to prevent smallpox, with one being authorized specifically for monkeypox. Health officials say monkeypox transmits less easily between humans.