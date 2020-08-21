No More Significant Growth of Jones Fire Expected

It looks like the Jones Fire is getting into a mop-up phase. Acreage has not grown in over a day, still at 705. And no further significant growth is expected. Containment has improved from 10 to 25-percent. Mandatory evacuations are down to 175 parcels, with no advisory warnings. And the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department says six homes have been destroyed, as well as one commercial building and 15 outbuildings. Many firefighters have been sent to other, larger blazes in the North State.