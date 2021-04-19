< Back to All News

No More Special Quiet Period At Scotts Flat Lake

Posted: Apr. 19, 2021 12:31 AM PDT

An effort to restore an early-morning quiet time for some users of Scotts Flat Lake has been rejected by the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors. It was imposed briefly last year, from late May to early July, as part of social distancing guidelines, when the pandemic had recently hit. That meant no motorized boating from 7:30am to 9:30am, along with overall hours for anyone using the lake restricted, somewhat to 7:30am to 7pm. Public Information Officer Tomi Riley says when restrictions went back to the traditional schedule, they received requests to restore the quiet time on a trial, voluntary, basis this year, from May through September…

click to listen to Tomi Riley

An NID Board committee recommended resumption of a “no-wake/5 miles an hour” limit from sunrise to 8am for those months, but the full Board went along with staff’s request to leave motorized boating hours as they have historically been…

click to listen to Tomi Riley

NID staff also pointed out that it would not have the capacity or capability to enforce the voluntary trial period for a quiet time.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha