No More Special Quiet Period At Scotts Flat Lake

An effort to restore an early-morning quiet time for some users of Scotts Flat Lake has been rejected by the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors. It was imposed briefly last year, from late May to early July, as part of social distancing guidelines, when the pandemic had recently hit. That meant no motorized boating from 7:30am to 9:30am, along with overall hours for anyone using the lake restricted, somewhat to 7:30am to 7pm. Public Information Officer Tomi Riley says when restrictions went back to the traditional schedule, they received requests to restore the quiet time on a trial, voluntary, basis this year, from May through September…

An NID Board committee recommended resumption of a “no-wake/5 miles an hour” limit from sunrise to 8am for those months, but the full Board went along with staff’s request to leave motorized boating hours as they have historically been…

NID staff also pointed out that it would not have the capacity or capability to enforce the voluntary trial period for a quiet time.