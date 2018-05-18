No Motor Day At Scotts Flat Reservoir

The quiet, natural beauty of Scotts Flat Reservoir will be showcased all day on Sunday, with the 11th annual “No Motor Day”. The recreation manager for the Nevada Irrigation District, Monica Reyes, says it’s in response to community requests, and as part of an overall effort to operate in a green, environmentally-friendly manner…

click to listen to Monica Reyes

Reyes says she’s not aware of many complaints about noise, speed, and waves from motorboats, which are normally in abundance. But she says “No Motor Day” is very popular…

click to listen to Monica Reyes

There’s also no use fee for non-motorized watercraft, including sailboats, canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards. But there are still vehicle entrance fees of 11-dollars. Special activities will be offered without charge, from 10am to 4pm. There’s also a barbecue lunch prepared, as a fundraiser by a local Boy Scout troop, from 11:30am to 4pm.