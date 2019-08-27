< Back to All News

No Notable Changes After Hospital Network Merger

Posted: Aug. 27, 2019 2:10 PM PDT

It’s been around six months since Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital became part of one the largest medical networks in the country. That’s when the State Attorney General’s Office gave final approval to the merger of Dignity Health and Catholic Health Initiatives, forming a 29-billion dollar system, operating 142 hospitals in 21 states. And the hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, Doctor Jeffrey Rosenberg, says part of the agreement stipulates there be no changes to services or personnel for at least five years and, in some cases, ten years…

Rosenberg says the merger provides a stronger financial foundation…

Merger goals include expanding clinical expertise in primary, acute, and specialty care, focusing on patients with chronic conditions. Also, moving toward services outside hospitals and investing in technologies that make care more convenient.

