No Orange Tier Reading For Nevada County This Week

Nevada County’s COVID case rate has improved again. But, under current criteria, it’s nowhere near the threshold needed to move from the Red to the Orange Tier. It’s now at six-point-nine, compared to eight a week ago. But it needs to get below four to advance, although that may loosen to below six in the next week, with vaccinations for disadvantaged communities moving closer to the four-million target. County Public Health Officer, Doctor Scott Kellermann, also notes that a case surge may not happen here, since we have such a high senior population who are already fully vaccinated…

Around 77-percent of seniors in California have at least one shot, with around 50-percent immunized. And, with all adults to be eligible for vaccines in April, Kellermann says he expects the state to keep up with more doses…

Kellermann is optimistic that Nevada County can reach the Orange Tier within the next month. Meanwhile, 13 more counties have advanced to less restrictive tiers. That includes Yuba County, which is now in the Red Tier. Eight more counties have reached the Orange Tier, including Butte, Colusa, and Los Angeles.