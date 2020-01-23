< Back to All News

No Plans To Change NID Irrigation Water Calendar

Posted: Jan. 23, 2020 12:49 AM PST

Climate change and the heightened wildfire danger are among the reasons the Nevada Irrigation District is getting increasing requests to be more flexible with its seasonal irrigation water service schedule. Speaking to the District’s Board of Directors on Wednesday, Water Operations Manager Chip Close people with pastureland make the most requests, followed by family gardeners…

Historically, the irrigation season is from April 15th to October 14th. But storms haven’t begun until mid-to-late November in the last couple of years. Close says the district’s post-1914 water rights, along with federal licensing requirements, are among the factors preventing them from amending the schedule, depending on the weather, each year…

Close also says wetting up dry canals would be too labor-intensive. He says canals require spillway settings for every storm and NID only has a staff of ten to cover 500 miles.

