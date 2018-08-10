No Plea Deal In Works For Murder Suspect

A Nevada City murder case continues to move at what prosecutors consider a normal pace. And Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says there are no significant plea agreement negotiations in the works regarding 71-year-old Michael Sturgell , in the killing of his 67-year-old ex-wife, Pamela DeGrio, that happened about six months ago…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

The couple divorced over 40 years ago. Walsh says the next proceeding is scheduled for August 23rd, when a preliminary hearing date may be set…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

A motive for the killing has not been revealed. Sturgell was also recently sentenced on a burglary charge. A firearm stolen from DeGrio’s home at the time of the murder was recovered in Butte County, along with several other firearms taken in the burglary.