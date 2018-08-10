< Back to All News

No Plea Deal In Works For Murder Suspect

Posted: Aug. 10, 2018 11:01 AM PDT

A Nevada City murder case continues to move at what prosecutors consider a normal pace. And Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says there are no significant plea agreement negotiations in the works regarding 71-year-old Michael Sturgell , in the killing of his 67-year-old ex-wife, Pamela DeGrio, that happened about six months ago…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

The couple divorced over 40 years ago. Walsh says the next proceeding is scheduled for August 23rd, when a preliminary hearing date may be set…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

A motive for the killing has not been revealed. Sturgell was also recently sentenced on a burglary charge. A firearm stolen from DeGrio’s home at the time of the murder was recovered in Butte County, along with several other firearms taken in the burglary.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha