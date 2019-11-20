< Back to All News

No Power Shutoff In Nevada County After All

Posted: Nov. 20, 2019 12:02 PM PST

Never mind!…

P-G-and-E spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says the decision was made shortly before noon for Nevada County. Merlo says the wet weather last (Tuesday) night was a big factor…

The original forecast for the shutoff was 2pm, then it was moved up to 7am, and then shortly before 7 o’clock, it was pushed back to 11am. While people are relieved that the power was not shut off for 24 hours or more, Merlo says they understand the frustration about not knowing exactly if or when the shutoff would happen…

There were still several counties where customers did have their power shut off, mostly in the Delta, and parts of the Bay Area.

–gf

