No Power Shutoff In Nevada County After All

Never mind!…

Listen to Brandi Merlo 1

P-G-and-E spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says the decision was made shortly before noon for Nevada County. Merlo says the wet weather last (Tuesday) night was a big factor…

Listen to Brandi Merlo 2

The original forecast for the shutoff was 2pm, then it was moved up to 7am, and then shortly before 7 o’clock, it was pushed back to 11am. While people are relieved that the power was not shut off for 24 hours or more, Merlo says they understand the frustration about not knowing exactly if or when the shutoff would happen…

Listen to Brandi Merlo 3

There were still several counties where customers did have their power shut off, mostly in the Delta, and parts of the Bay Area.

–gf