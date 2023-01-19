No Presidential Storm Disaster Dec Here So Far

There are now at least six California counties under the Presidential Major Disaster Declaration from the recent storms. That’s Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz, Merced, and Sacramento counties. They can now apply for FEMA assistance. It also includes public assistance to help state, tribal, and local governments with ongoing emergency and response recovery costs and hazard mitigation. But Nevada County Office of Emergency Services Director Craig Griesbach says he’s not sure if they’ll eventually be added to the list…

The Board of Supervisors approved an emergency declaration at their meeting last week. Griesbach says the current damage estimate for the unincorporated county, excluding Grass Valley and Nevada City, is around 70-thousand dollars. But he says the counties under the Disaster Declaration have damages in the millions of dollars…

Griesbach says the county just recently was reimbursed for the Jones Fire, which occurred about two and a half years ago. And he can’t recall the county getting reimbursed for any amount under 100-thousand dollars. Meanwhile, the current estimate for Nevada City is around 400-thousand dollars. The amount for Grass Valley was not available.