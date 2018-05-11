No Problems Reported So Far From Methadone Clinic

No problems have been reported, so far, regarding the methadone dispensary that opened in Grass Valley at the beginning of the month that’s designed to help address the opioid problem. Police Lieutenant Dan Kimbrough says nothing has been brought to his department’s attention at this point…

The facility, on Margaret Lane, is located near other medical facilities. But it’s also close to a number of homes, including senior housing, and neighbors say they weren’t properly notified and have fears about increased crime…

Aegis officials say addicts will no longer have to drive to Marysville to get a dose. The say clients will only be at the facility for five-to-ten minutes a day, six days a week, while still getting counselling once a week at their Marysville facility.