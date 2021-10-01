< Back to All News

No PSPS Events In Nevada County So Far

Posted: Oct. 1, 2021 12:11 AM PDT

If it stays dry in October, that will mean more gusty north winds. So far, in Nevada County, the weather conditions have not met the criteria for Public Safety Power Shutoffs. There had already been two in September of last year, including one as early as September seventh. Meanwhile, Megan McFarland, with marketing and communications for PG and E, says more progress has been made in reducing the possibility, scope, and duration of such events. That includes increased sectionalizing…

McFarland says PG and E is also covering more power lines and removing lines connected to trees…

And, in response to customer concerns expressed at Safety Town Halls held last spring, McFarland says the utility has enhanced their reporting accuracy and capabilities. This means more precise forecasting of when a planned outage will occur and when power will be restored.

