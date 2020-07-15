< Back to All News

No Public Pools for Summer Swimming

Posted: Jul. 15, 2020 12:15 AM PDT

Though temperatures in western Nevada County have been close to 100 degrees lately, the general public will have no public pools to cool off in this summer. In Nevada City, Recreation Manager Dawn Zydonis says it is just not economically feasible with COVID restriction in place.

Zydonis says that with social distancing restrictions in place only 75 people could be in the facility; and in order to make that work financially, each person, regardless of age, would have to pay at least five dollars a day.
In Grass Valley, City Manager Tim Kiser says there have been some swimmers in the pool at Memorial Park, but it is only for a small organized group that meets health, safety and liability requirements.

All swimmers must vacate the facility before the next small group is allowed to enter. Kiser says that they are also hoping to take advantage of down time to complete construction of a new pool building if grant funding comes through.
Both cities hope to return to normal services next summer, but for this year, alternate water-based plans need to be made as the pools will not open to the general public.

