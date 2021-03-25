No Reopening Date For Movie Theatres Here

If you’re hoping to see a movie in a theatre in Nevada County, after finally advancing to the Red Tier, you’re going to have to wait a while longer. Sierra Theaters Vice-President Azriel LaMarca says a reopening date has not been set yet…

Only the Del Oro re-opened last year, after the pandemic began a year ago. But twice, in July, and again, in November, it had to shut down, after the county regressed back into the Purple Tier and then a new statewide shutdown order was issued, with cases surging during the holiday season. Numerous theatres did reopen this time in the Sacramento region, after only improving to the the Red Tier, which still only allows up to 25-percent capacity…

LaMarca also cites a continued limited supply of new movies. She says all signs must point to a consistent and steady improvement of the pandemic before any announcement can be made. She also declined to comment on the future of Sierra Cinemas and Sutton Cinemas.