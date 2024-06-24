< Back to All News

No Summer COVID Wave Here So Far

Posted: Jun. 24, 2024 12:45 AM PDT

California’s summer wave of COVID is reportedly starting earlier, according to state health officials. But that’s not really the case in Nevada County, so far. Public Health Officer, Doctor Sherilynn Cooke, says there’s only been a slight uptick. But she says there are new variants that might be the reason for more cases elsewhere. And she also mentions that monitoring capabilities have improved, with wastewater testing sites in Grass Valley and Truckee…

click to listen to Doctor Cooke

The report says California is one of six states showing high levels of COVID in wastewater, with the most in the Bay Area. And with symptoms being similar to the common flu, Doctor Cooke says you need to get tested to see if you have the coronavirus…

click to listen to Doctor Cooke

Statewide, the report says emergency room visits are up nearly nine-percent. And the rate of those testing positive is up six-percent, three times higher from the previous month. Health officials warn those who’ve already recovered that they may be reinfected, as new variants spread.

