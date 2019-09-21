< Back to All News

No Swim Advisory Issued For Yuba River

Posted: Sep. 21, 2019 3:04 PM PDT

The South Yuba River, from below the Town of Washington to Lake Englebright, currently appears to have high level of sediments of unknown origin suspended in the water creating potentially unsafe river conditions for all people and animals. The cause is under investigation, and due to possibly unsafe swimming and recreation conditions, Nevada County Environmental Health has issued a No Swim Advisory for the South Yuba River below Washington to Englebright Lake.

–from Nevada County Emergency Operations Center

