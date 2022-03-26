< Back to All News

No Vaccination Proof For Ctr For Arts Shows

Posted: Mar. 25, 2022 5:17 PM PDT

Staff at the Center for the Arts in Grass Valley is no longer checking for proof of COVID vaccination. Executive Director Amber Jo Manuel says it’s in compliance with the continued loosening of restrictions, with cases and hospitalizations now at much lower levels…

Staff will continue to wear masks. Meanwhile, Manuel says they’re gearing up for the recently-rennovated center’s busiest season. The grand opening was halted by the start of the pandemic two years ago…

The Center has also received confirmation that DahkaBrakha  from the Ukraine will be performing on April 21st, having managed to obtain a visa and escape the war. They’d appeared at the Center in the past but this will be their first appearance since before the pandemic began. Meanwhile, the Miner’s Foundry in Nevada City is still requiring vaccination proof at least through the end of the month.

