No Vaccines Pulled From County

The pace of getting COVID-19 vaccines out to the general population is not likely to improve this month, but the county is hoping to begin readily vaccinating residents over the age of 65 in February. County Public Information Officer, Taylor Wolfe, says with less than 4000 doses accounted for in the county, focus is still on health care workers. However, the county is readying itself to distribute vaccines as rapidly as they can get it.

Wolfe says the vaccine has several pathways into the county.

Once a sufficient quantity of doses is on hand there will be multiple clinics to provide the inoculations. Wolfe says the county has not been directly affected by the questionable batch of the Moderna vaccine that was temporarily pulled because of a number of bad reactions in San Diego.

There is still no wait list for residents to sign up on to the vaccine, but Wolfe says there are several ways to stay up to date.

The text list will likely be the first place information about clinics is shared once that info becomes available. Text the word “VaccineInfo” to the phone number 898211.