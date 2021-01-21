< Back to All News

No Vaccines Pulled From County

Posted: Jan. 21, 2021 5:44 AM PST

The pace of getting COVID-19 vaccines out to the general population is not likely to improve this month, but the county is hoping to begin readily vaccinating residents over the age of 65 in February. County Public Information Officer, Taylor Wolfe, says with less than 4000 doses accounted for in the county, focus is still on health care workers. However, the county is readying itself to distribute vaccines as rapidly as they can get it.

Listen to Taylor Wolfe

Wolfe says the vaccine has several pathways into the county.

Listen to Taylor Wolfe

Once a sufficient quantity of doses is on hand there will be multiple clinics to provide the inoculations. Wolfe says the county has not been directly affected by the questionable batch of the Moderna vaccine that was temporarily pulled because of a number of bad reactions in San Diego.

Listen to Taylor Wolfe

There is still no wait list for residents to sign up on to the vaccine, but Wolfe says there are several ways to stay up to date.

Listen to Taylor Wolfe

The text list will likely be the first place information about clinics is shared once that info becomes available. Text the word “VaccineInfo” to the phone number 898211.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha