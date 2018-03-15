< Back to All News

No Warming Shelter Available This Weekend

Posted: Mar. 15, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

With rain and the possibility of snow this weekend (and even some light snow, many people are angered that there will not be a warming shelter open for the homeless this weekend. Sierra Roots Executive Director Janice O’Brien says it’s unfortunate, but the organization has a prior commitment…

Listen to Janice O’Brien 1

O’Brien says the restructuring also has some good news behind it…

Listen to Janice O’Brien 2

Sierra Roots plans to build microhousing in Nevada City and has been working on securing a piece of land for a number of years. O’Brien says she’s heard some complaints about not being able to be open this weekend, and is getting slammed on social media…

Listen to Janice O’Brien 3

No one else in western Nevada County is operating warming shelters, including the county or the cities of Grass Valley or Nevada City. The Salvation Army has in the past, but it has been prohibitive for them to do it this year.

–gf

