No West Nile Concerns Here Despite Wet Winter

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 5:34 PM PDT

A spike in West Nile virus cases is possible in California this summer, because of the very wet winter and more standing water, a breeding ground for mosquitos. Nevada County’s Health Officer, Doctor Ken Cutler, says there have been very few local cases in recent years, regardless of the weather. He also points out that some of the worst years have been when precipitation was actually well-below normal…

Cutler says there were over 700 cases reported statewide during the 2015 drought year, compared to more than 200 cases a year ago, when there was much more rain. He doesn’t know why few people are getting ill here…

And, Cutler says, since West Nile years are hard to predict, you should always take the usual precautions to avoid mosquito bites. That includes not being outdoors around sunrise and sunset, from about May through September. Also, wear protective clothing and a repellant, and identify and clear any stagnant water. Butte, Glenn, and Yolo counties had the three highest infection rates last year.

