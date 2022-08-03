Nomination Period For BYLT Awards

Bear Yuba Land Trust Executive Director Erin Tarr says the nomination period is now open for their William Nickerl and John Skinner Sierra Outdoors Recreation awards….

Tarr says the criteria for the William Nickerl Award includes living or working in the Bear and Yuba Watersheds region, demonstrating a long time commitment to land conservation, as well as being an advocate for sustainability and environmental policy. Also, having achieved measurable success, through fostering or inventing a new effort and having a proven dedication to BYLT’s mission. Criteria for the John Skinner Award includes being an advocate for local parks, preserves, recreational programming, and/or outdoor education. Also, having a proven track record of outstanding volunteer service and success…

BYLT staff members are excluded. The nomination deadline is August 31st. The awards will be announced, along with others, at a breakfast at the Gold Miner’s Inn on November 19th.