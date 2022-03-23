Non-Congregate Shelter Contract Approved

Despite the easing of pandemic restrictions, the state continues to promote the use and expansion of non-congregate shelter options for the homeless. So Nevada County Supervisors have approved a contract with Hospitality House to provide it at Sierra Guest House in Grass Valley.The organization purchased the building late last year to also offer additional housing solutions for seniors. Housing and Community Services Director, Mike Dent, told the Board the 668-thousand-900 dollar contract also provides for other changes to the facility, which was built in 1957…

Hospitality House officials say the current building also needs state funding to re-build Sierra Guest House. Supervisor Heidi Hall also mentioned some kudos from the state on the county’s progress with the homeless issue…

The contract will provide non-congregate shelter and services for up to 20 homeless people at a time for up to 90 days. When the pandemic began, two years ago, there was a need to reduce capacity at Hospitality House, to improve spacing.That sparked the need to provide additional non-congregate capacity for households that didn’t reside at the shelter but were at extreme risk of contracting the virus.