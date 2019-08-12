< Back to All News

Non-Profits Bank on Treat Street

Posted: Aug. 12, 2019 6:16 AM PDT

Fair attendance and dollar figures from ticket sales, the auctions, and concessions are still being tallied, but some of the big winners during the Nevada County Fair are local non-profit organizations. They operate the food booths on Treat Street, which collectively bring in about a million dollars during the fair’s five-day run. New Events and Opportunities, or NEO, runs the grilled cheese booth, which has quickly become a big hit in only its second year…

Listen to Lynn Skrukrud 1

Co-founder Lynn Skrukrud helped create NEO when she was 19 years old…

Listen to Lynn Skrukrud 2

In addition to the grilled cheese, NEO also had an information booth, and ran the teen music events on the Tumbleweed Stage.

