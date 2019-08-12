Non-Profits Bank on Treat Street

Fair attendance and dollar figures from ticket sales, the auctions, and concessions are still being tallied, but some of the big winners during the Nevada County Fair are local non-profit organizations. They operate the food booths on Treat Street, which collectively bring in about a million dollars during the fair’s five-day run. New Events and Opportunities, or NEO, runs the grilled cheese booth, which has quickly become a big hit in only its second year…
Co-founder Lynn Skrukrud helped create NEO when she was 19 years old…
In addition to the grilled cheese, NEO also had an information booth, and ran the teen music events on the Tumbleweed Stage.
–gf
