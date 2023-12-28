< Back to All News

Nonprofit Donations Also Help Reduce Tax Burden

Posted: Dec. 28, 2023 12:53 AM PST

Time is running out of if you want to donate to a nonprofit organization so it also still reduces the tax burden on your 2023 return. And if you want to do it online, there’s a good, one-stop location in Nevada County. Managing Director Wendy Willoughby says you can go to the website of the Center for Nonprofit Leadership in Grass Valley. There, you’ll find a list of local groups to consider that are also CNL members…

click to listen to Wendy Willoughby

Willoughby says you can also find wish lists for each member group that can help you make a more informed selection…

click to listen to Wendy Willoughby

Founded 20 years ago, the Center for Nonprofit Leadership is a catalyst to strengthen and sustain these organizations. They focus on “best practice” workshops, executive seminars, on-site coaching and mentoring, and public advocacy.

