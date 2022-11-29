Nonprofits Gear Up For Giving Tuesday

Over the past ten years, Giving Tuesday has grown into a global movement that’s inspired millions to collaborate and celebrate generosity. It serves as a kick-off to the giving season, the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, when many make their Christmas and end-of-year charitable gifts. And this year, the annual Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Buy It Now fundraiser has also folded itself into this day. All items are “buy it now”. There’s no bidding or waiting to see if you’ve won. It’s the price you see on the live website, starting at 8 sharp Tuesday morning. And Foundation Executive Director Sandra Barrington says many of the items are actually gone in an hour or two…

Barrington says all proceeds will benefit the new Sierra Nevada Family Medicine Residency program…

In collaboration with the hospital, along with Chapa De Indian Health and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento, the community will start matching new physician residents and training new doctors in 2023. Meanwhile, the Center for Nonprofit Leadership has also released its annual Giving Tuesday Nonprofit Wish List where residents can also make donations.