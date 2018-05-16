Norman Case Still Considered Suspicious

70-year-old Nevada County veteran Stan Norman has now been missing for about a month. But there are some new developments. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says search warrants have been served at three separate homes…

51-year-old Sean Bryant, of Grass Valley, was arrested at a Cascades Shore home, on Sadie Drive, on four felony charges, including torture, regarding a spouse or girlfriend. Bringolf says the arrest is completely coincidental and not related to Norman’s disappearance. He says foul play still can’t be ruled out…

Norman’s Hummer was found in some brush, on May fourth, in the Chalk Bluff/Red Dog area. He did have health problems and family and friends have stated that he was not carrying his medication. Norman has not been seen since the early hours of April 15th. There is also no sign of Norman’s dog.