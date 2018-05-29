Norman Murder Still Considered an Open Case

Despite an arrest made in the death of local Viet Nam War veteran Stan Norman, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department is still calling the case an open investigation. 51 year-old Sean Bryant, who has been behind bars since May 15, was re-arrested on Sunday and charged with Norman’s murder. Human remains were found at Bryant’s Cascade Shores home. Norman had been missing for a month, and even though searches were being conducted, Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says things weren’t adding up, so they put Bryant under surveillance…

Listen to Rob Bringolf 1

The remains were tested by Chico State and determined to be human, but have not yet been positively identified as Norman’s. Bringolf says they have pretty much determined how the murder took place, but aren’t saying yet…

Listen to Rob Bringolf 2

A search turned up Norman’s vehicle. His dog was never found.

–gf