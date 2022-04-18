Norovirus Down as Spring Break Ends

The COVID numbers are mixed, but the Norovirus cases are down as most schools return to normal operations following a week off for the spring holiday. The Friday afternoon Nevada County Coronavirus Dashboard listed active COVID cases at 34 with 9 new cases being reported for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. However, there were also four new deaths added to the list bringing that number to 140 since the pandemic began.

On another note, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital’s top executive, Dr. Scott Neeley, says the initial outbreak of Norovirus has also seemed to slow.

The highly contagious virus attacks the digestive system causing severe nausea and can lead to dehydration if fluids cannot be replaced. There is no definitive treatment other than time.

As students return to school this week, it will be important for staff and parents to monitor children and notify administration if any illness returns.