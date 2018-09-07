The small mining town of North Bloomfield is celebrating its French Heritage this weekend.The French Connection Festival at Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park, commemorates the end of the Crimean War in the 1850s. Syd Brown, with the Friends of North Bloomfied says The Battle for Malakoff Tower in the town of Sebastapol signifed the end of the conflict between the French and the Russians.

Thousands of French had immigrated to California during the Gold Rush and many settled in North Bloomfield. They celebrated along with the rest of the world.

Saturday, as part of the French Connection Festival, Brown says there will be a number of activiies.

Brown sasy that a special guest, the French Conculate General from Sanfrancisco, and a contingency from the city will also be part of the celebration.

Historian Mark Silverston, says the Park is actually opening a historic building for the event. The old slaoon will be opened and serving Nevada County wines and beer.

Brown says the best way to get to Malakoff Diggins State Park is to take Tyler Foote Road from Highway 49.