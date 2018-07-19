Storytelling Festival This Weekend on Ridge

It’s perhaps the oldest form of entertainment, and it’s featured again this weekend for the 33rd year. The Sierra Storytelling Festival gets underway Friday at the North Columbia Schoolhouse on the San Juan Ridge. Director Samantha Hinrichs says it takes place at the only outdoor amphitheater built for storytelling…

Tellers from all over will share the stage Friday night. Saturday, each teller will have an hour, so you can pick your favorites. Hinrichs says the stories don’t have to be, but are often, very funny…

If you want to try out storytelling, there is an amateur ‘Story Slam’ Saturday night, and a kids event Sunday morning. Food and beverage, including wine, is available.

–gf