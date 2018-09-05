North Fire Approaches 1000 Acres

The North Fire along Interstate 80 near Emigrant Gap continues to grow, but there are not a lot of people or homes in its path. Information Officer Barbara Rebiskie from Norcal Interagency Incident Management Team One has the latest numbers…

Rebiskie says the Interagency Team took over the fire this morning, and like CalFire and the Forest Service, should provide a couple of updates a day. Rebiskie says the rate of spread is moderate, which is good…

Several campgrounds remain closed. One trailer park that has been evacuated is opening for just a few hours to allow people to get valuables that they left behind.

–gf