North San Juan Fire Maintenance Fee Approved

More good news for a fire district in Nevada County. Property owners in North San Juan have approved the formation of a Community Services District that ensures a new fire suppression system has the funding for proper maintenance. Mail-in ballots were counted at Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of Supervisors, which gave its official blessing to the upgrades earlier this year. And Deputy Fire Chief Tom Browning says the annual 130-dollar-per-parcel fee had 57-percent support. It only needed to reach a majority vote threshold…

Maintenance costs are estimated at around 18-thousand dollars a year. The three-million dollar project includes a 330-thousand gallon water storage tank, around 42-hundred square feet of water mains, and nine fire hydrants….

Browning says it’s hoped the system will be functional by late 2025 or early 2026. Completion of the project will also remove a barrier for economic development. Last month, a separate suppression project from Cal Fire was unveiled, which allows water access to the Hyatt Reservoir.