North San Juan Man Arrested In Stabbing

Posted: May. 16, 2019 1:11 PM PDT

A North San Juan man has been arrested in a stabbing incident. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sean Scales says it happened at a local bar, the Brass Rail, early Thursday…

Scales says the male victim had one stab wound to the chest and was treated at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. He says the wound was not life-threatening, but an exact condition was not available. Information on the exact nature of the dispute was also unavailable…

Marson was arrested on one felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

