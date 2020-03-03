North San Juan Man Arrested On 14 Charges

A North San Juan man has been arrested in Grass Valley on 14 charges related mainly to drugs. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says patrol officers recognized 32-year-old James Terry in a vehicle on Sutton Way, since warrants had been issued for his arrest. The car was parked by a store in a retail center. He says they waited for Terry to come out of the store…

Bates says a search of Terry turned up small amounts of controlled substances. Then the car was searched, with the officers also locating a gun…

Bates says there had been four warrants issued against Terry.