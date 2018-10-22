North San Juan Man Killed In Solo Crash

A solo vehicle accident killed a North San Juan man over the weekend. CHP Officer Mike Steele says 63-year-old Kevin Downs was driving his motorcycle on Highway 49 Sunday morning…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says Downs had just crossed over the double yellow line to pass another driver, near Depot Hill. He says that driver soon after came around a curve and saw that Downs had lost control and crashed…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says Downs was found ejected from the motorcycle.