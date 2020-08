A pedestrian has been hit and killed by an unknown driver on Highway 49 in North San Juan. CHP Officer Mike Steele says it happened early Friday morning…

Steele says the name of the victim has not been released yet, but did say she was a 42-year-old local woman…

But Steele says witnesses may be hard to find, with the accident occurring while it was still dark and there were no street lights on.