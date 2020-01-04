North San Juan Store Clerk Accused of Embezzlement

A cashier had been suspected of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from a North San Juan convenience store for about seven months before being taken into custody. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer, Andrew Trygg, says 36-year-old Kimberly Perches, of Auburn, has been arrested at the Sierra Super Stop…

Trygg says an estimated 16 to 20-thousand dollars had been taken since May, which, he says, is nearly four times the amount of purchase voids that are commonly made by other clerks at the store…

In addition to one felony charge of embezzlement, Perches has also been arrested for felony second-degree burglary, as well as a number of misdemeanor drug-related charges. Trygg says officers found small amounts of methamphetamine and heroin. He says there were also two local warrants out for her arrest, as well as one from Placer County. He did not know what the warrants were for.