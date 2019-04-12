< Back to All News

North San Juan Town Hall Today

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 12:56 AM PDT

Residents on the San Juan Ridge want to make sure they aren’t overlooked by county officials. The recently-elected Nevada County Supervisor for the Fourth District, Sue Hoek, is holding a Town Hall meeting this evening. The event is in conjunction with the local Family Resource Center. The Center’s Community School Liaison, Diana Pasquini, says the lack of public transportation will likely be discussed, among other issues…

click to listen to Diana Pasquini

Transit Service Manager Robin Van Valkenburgh will be at the meeting, along with Public Works Director Trisha Tillotson. Pasquini says Sheriff Shannan Moon will also be there…

click to listen to Diana Pasquini

Other issues that may come up include road maintenance and affordable housing. The event starts at 6:30 this evening at the Oak Tree Lodge in Nevada City.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha