North San Juan Town Hall Today

Residents on the San Juan Ridge want to make sure they aren’t overlooked by county officials. The recently-elected Nevada County Supervisor for the Fourth District, Sue Hoek, is holding a Town Hall meeting this evening. The event is in conjunction with the local Family Resource Center. The Center’s Community School Liaison, Diana Pasquini, says the lack of public transportation will likely be discussed, among other issues…

Transit Service Manager Robin Van Valkenburgh will be at the meeting, along with Public Works Director Trisha Tillotson. Pasquini says Sheriff Shannan Moon will also be there…

Other issues that may come up include road maintenance and affordable housing. The event starts at 6:30 this evening at the Oak Tree Lodge in Nevada City.