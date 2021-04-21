North Star Mining Museum Set To Reopen

Museums had never been able to reopen during the pandemic, until recently. The North Star Mining Museum is set to resume its seasonal run, from May first through October 31st, on Allison Ranch Road in Grass Valley. It will also be the 50th anniversary. This is also the first time new director Jeffrey Boylan will be able to greet visitors. He says there are still a number of residents who have never stopped by to enjoy a number of exhibits that are still in working order…

Boylan says in 1895 the building was known as the North Star Mine powerhouse, the first compressed-air transmission plant of its kind. You can also enjoy a new trail…

And since Nevada County stays in the Red Tier, capacity will still be limited to 25-percent. Boylan says that will limit groups to around ten at a time, but crowding is normally not a concern there. The museum is one of three run by the County Historical Society. Docent tours will be available from noon to 4pm Wednesday through Sunday. It’s free admission, but donations are welcome.