North State Leaders Blast New Closure Orders

Posted: Jul. 14, 2020 1:54 PM PDT

North State Republican legislative and congressional representatives are blasting Governor Newsom’s re-closure orders for California. The statement says, quote, “the Governor is single-handedly and arbitrarily crushing people’s livelihoods”. Nevada County’s State Senator, Brian Dahle, says there’s no evidence these businesses are causing an increase in coronavirus cases…

Dahle is still pushing for herd immunity…

The statement also notes that the new shutdown order kills small businesses and further deteriorates mental health, as well as increasing drug and alcohol abuse. The representatives also wonder how the Employment Development Department will be able to handle what could be an enormous uptick in jobless claims, when it’s not been able to take care of the current numbers.

