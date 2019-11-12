North Yuba Forest Partnership Launches

Describing themselves as a diverse group of nine organizations, the North Yuba Forest Partnership has been launched, hoping for restoration on an unprecedented scale to help reduce the wildfire danger. One of those organizations is the South Yuba River Citizens League. One of their two watershed forest health coordinators, Andrew Salmon, says the goal is to find grants to cover various projects on 275-thousand acres in the Northern Sierra. He says forest management this century is not nearly as adequate, compared to historical practices

Salmon also doesn’t believe environmental regulations have slowed down such projects as clearing underbrush, thinning smaller trees, prescribed burning, reforestation, and meadow restoration…

Officials say the effort is expected to take up to 20 years to complete, with the highest priority given to at-risk communities, emergency response, evacuation access routes, forests of critical ecological importance, and areas that have the potential to stop a wildfire from spreading. Organizations from Sierra and Yuba Counties are also involved.