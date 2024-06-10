< Back to All News

Not Hot Enough Yet To Open Cooling Centers

Posted: Jun. 10, 2024 12:51 AM PDT

With temperatures heating up again this week, or at least ten degrees above average, that still won’t qualify for opening any cooling centers in Nevada County. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says daytime highs must be predicted to be at 105 degrees for two straight days, along with overnight lows that don’t drop below 75 degrees…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

And Wolfe says cooling centers are usually set up at the Grass Valley and Penn Valley branches, including when an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service. And the Penn Valley Library also offers an “open-plus” option…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

The libraries are open Monday through Saturday but can also open during any heat emergencies. Wolfe says the cooling center protocols are a collaboration of the Emergency Services, Social Services, and Public Health Departments. And they review the current Heat Plan each year.

