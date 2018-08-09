Not Many Health Problems From Smoke At Fair

With the continued smoky conditions, you might think that the First Aid station at the Nevada County Fair would be busier than normal. But Kevin Murphy, an EMT for Sierra Nevada Ambulance, says that hasn’t been an issue, so far…

Murphy says the smoke can aggravate people with asthma problems. It can also cause difficulty breathing for smokers and ex-smokers. Otherwise, he says it can still be be busy at times at the air-conditioned First-Aid station…

Murphy says other common problems medical crews deal with include cuts and bruises from falls or from tripping on tree stumps and roots, especially at night, when there is more alcohol consumption. There are also mostly minor injuries to treat from the occasional fight. Bee stings are also reported, on occasion. But he says, overall, there are no major problems they need to deal with. The First Aid station is located near Treat Street.