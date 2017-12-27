Not Much Christmas Driving Misbehavior Here

Local numbers are now in from the recent CHP Maximum Enforcement Period for Christmas weekend. And Officer Greg Tassone says they’re almost identical to a year ago. There were 4 accidents, with no fatalities or serious injuries, and just one DUI arrest, the same as a year ago. The only difference this year is that one of the collisions involved drunk driving…

Tassone says the enforcement effort in Nevada County was actually close to a typical weekend, but with just a little higher number of officers on the roads and highways…

Tassone says the number of DUI arrests, statewide, is up around 300 from a year ago. But he says it may have been due to this year’s enforcement period being about half a day longer.