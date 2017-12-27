< Back to All News

Not Much Christmas Driving Misbehavior Here

Local numbers are now in from the recent CHP Maximum Enforcement Period for Christmas weekend. And Officer Greg Tassone says they’re almost identical to a year ago. There were 4 accidents, with no fatalities or serious injuries, and just one DUI arrest, the same as a year ago. The only difference this year is that one of the collisions involved drunk driving…

Tassone says the enforcement effort in Nevada County was actually close to a typical weekend, but with just a little higher number of officers on the roads and highways…

Tassone says the number of DUI arrests, statewide, is up around 300 from a year ago. But he says it may have been due to this year’s enforcement period being about half a day longer.

