Not Much Violent Crime In Grass Valley

The latest numbers from the Grass Valley Police Department continue to paint an image of mostly non-serious criminal incidents. There have been 152 felony arrests so far this year, compared to 148 the previous year. And Deputy Chief Steve Johnson says only 31 this year are placed in a violent category and 34 in 2021. It was mostly domestic assaults. But he says few resulted in actual injuries…

click to listen to Deputy Chief Johnson

Johnson says nine of the violent felony arrests involved robbery…

click to listen to Deputy Chief Johnson

But Johnson says only five of the violent felony arrests involved great bodily injury. Otherwise, the vast majority involved such non-violent crimes as thefts, embezzlements, and burglaries. Johnson also mentions that domestic violence incidents have dropped to more pre-pandemic levels. There have been no murders in Grass Valley this year, with one last year. Johnson estimates the city averages only one to two murders every five to seven years.