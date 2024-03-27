< Back to All News

Not Too Early For Mosquito Prevention Measures

Posted: Mar. 27, 2024 12:56 AM PDT

The heavy late season rains, plus just a recent, brief, warm spell, is apparently all that’s needed for mosquitos to hatch. Nevada County Environmental Health Director, Amy Irani, says they don’t usually gear up monitoring activities until April but are already getting calls. And it’s not too early for property owners to start taking prevention measures to keep the population down. One popular breeding source is outdoor potted plants…

And mosquitos carry more disease than they used to. Irani says the West Nile virus is now endemic in the region…

You’re also advised to eliminate eye-catching objects, like tires, wagons, or toys in your yard. Other steps include clearing roof gutters regularly and covering pools and spas. Even boats that you may have on a property, as well as keeping your street clear of debris. Meanwhile, Irani says it won’t be until May before mosquito fish giveaways begin, at the Rood Center.

